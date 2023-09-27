In the wake of the death of young talented Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has shared a deep message about the irony of life.

The popular Nollywood actor, while sharing very attractive photos of him on his Instagram page, noted how people cry for the dead, yet keep malice with the living.

He pointed out how we envy the successful and avoid the broke (poor) ones. He added that people only love you if you are rich, doing well, or dead.

Alex ended his message by describing the world we live in as interesting.

“We cry for the dead, yet keep malice with the living.

We envy the successful & avoid the broke ones. People only love you if you are rich, doing well, or dead.

What an interesting life we live”.

Netizens trooped to the comment section of the post to share their opinion.

See some reactions below;

Actor Victor Akpan wrote, “No lies at detected at all.

Temi Ella wrote, “The hypocrisy in our society, so sad

Celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss wrote, “The caption is everything so accurate

Adaeze Blessed wrote, “The caption sir”.