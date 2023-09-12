The girlfriend of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, Ivy ifeoma has stirred reactions on social media by taking a dig at people that undergo BBL while showcasing her backside in a recent video.

In the viral video, Ivy, dressed in a black top and pink shorts, addressed her body directly, stating that she does not undergo Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) procedures, “We don’t do BBL over here.”

The 23-year-old’s statement came amidst a growing trend of BBL surgeries among ladies in the country.

See netizens reactions below:

boss_ladies_watch: “Same thing Phyna said. E no reach one year and her nyash is now all shades of Dr. Anu.”

xtine_official12: “The moment you start shaming people that did bbl just know you will do it soon.”

_____temiitope: “Why she no flaunt am before now,person wey don dey use magic body oil Brazilian butt oil.”

laura_watson375: “Two things I dey always beg God na make BBL and O Gays no see me cos omo I for use my Valentino belt on you my nigga.”

ceejay5501: “Its just ur turn. Nah everybody go chop breakfast.”

nneomaprincess78: “We don’t do BBL over here ooo team natural. But imagine say me and you do BBL, we go just be like improper fraction.”

chocodimples1: “Don’t worry after you have 2/3 kids come and update us ma.”

Watch the video below;