Popular Nigerian actress, Uche Ogbodo has revealed that quiet men needs to marry hot-headed women.

The Nollywood screen goddess who referred to herself as a ‘mad woman’ revealed that her husband belongs in the category of quite men.

According to the beautiful mother of two, calm men need women like her to stand up for them in intense situations, or else they may perpetually have to endure a lot of disrespectful situations from domineering individuals.

She argued that a woman is supposed to be aggressive in her approach to protect her man both physically and spiritually.

The actress said: “I beg, as a man if you’re quiet and you know you take a lot of shit….I beg try marry person wey get madness for head.

“Like you need a woman who would say…Hey, come here, don’t talk to my husband like that…shey e ya were ni. Me, I am that Mad Woman and that Mad Woman Is Me! If you hurt my man in the slightest way possible you hurt me too, no matter Who you are, I will pounce on you!

“Even If I Hear, I no Dey there, You are Already My Enemy I no wan hear Explanation! I am My Man and my Man is Me! One Soul One Body! As A Woman, You have to Be Physically and Spiritually Aggressively Protective towards Your Man!”