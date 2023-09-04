Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has drummed support for BBNaija All-star housemate, Mercy Eke.

The thespian took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful photo of the reality star.

In her caption, Uche Ogbodo revealed that she is beginning to love Mercy Eke.

The proud wife and mother described the Lambo home CEO as her sister as she reveals that she made her to fall in love with her.

According to her, she wants Mercy to stay in the house till the last day.

In her words;

“I’m Beginning to Love this @official_mercyeke .. my Sister has made me fall inlove with her 😊😊😊. Pls ooo I want her in the House till the last day oooo!

In response, Mercy’s handler wrote via comment section;

Thanks mama♥️ God bless 😍“

See below;

