Reality star Ceec criticizes Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, for constantly putting her on the position without cause.

This is in response to Ebuka asking the female housemate about writing a letter to a male colleague, Adekunle, on the Sunday night eviction show.

Ceec, however, categorically asserted that there is no chemistry between them and denied knowing about or purposefully penning any kind of letter to Adekunle.

Ceec was upset with the host after the live program for putting her in that situation in front of everyone.

“Don’t make me look like a fccking liar; this is the second time you’re doing it. They know who wrote that letter. When I said I didn’t write it, why then make me look like I am lying. Why does Ebuka always drag my matter to look some kind of way? It’s unfair, I’m a human being. I feel some type of way. If it continues, I’ll have to leave,” she said in part.

Ebuka likes wahala why didn’t he just clear it there that it was a prank oh,ceec angel played a prank on u pic.twitter.com/S1qiKPVRyE — EdoQueen🌹 (@EdoVibeQueen) September 10, 2023