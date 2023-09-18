Adesua Etomi, a well-known Nollywood actress, discusses why she refused to accept Banky W as her spouse for more than a year before finally agreeing to be his wife.

She spoke on Sunday at the Waterbrooks Church in Lagos about the early stages of their relationship.

The mother of one emphasizes that she friend-zoned her husband for a number of reasons, one of which being that she hadn’t yet received confirmation from God that he was the proper man for her.

She said:

“I would like to say that friendship plays a very big role in laying the foundation of your relationship. I friend-zoned my husband for a year and half [laughs].

“I friend-zoned him for two reasons. One, I wasn’t sure that I have heard from God about whether this person was actually my person. Actually, three reasons. Second, marrying Banky W [laughs]. I was like, ‘my life on my own is chaotic enough, I would now marry Banky? No, no, no.’

And then thirdly, just trying to at least have a friendship. And I honestly believe that the friendship we laid over a year and half has played a very big role in how our relationship is today. Banky W is my guy. I mean if you take away romance and sex and everything that makes a marriage, he would still be my guy. Banky is my best friend.”

Banky W interjected: “No, leave s.x. Don’t take it away [laughs].”