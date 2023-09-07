Yul Edochie, a popular Nollywood actorhas now disclosed why he appeared in court on Wednesday at the Presidential election tribunal.

The embattled actor was among the renowned celebrities who attended the election tribunal, where he wore traditional clothing.

Yul Edochie was engaged in a fast battle against sleep as the legal arguments and testimonials dragged on. However, he quickly regained control and became aware again.

Social media platforms needing a comedic breather were agog with memes and comments about Yul Edochie.

Now taking to his Instagram page, Yul Edochie stated that he was in court to show his full support and unwavering solidarity to his leader, President Tinubu.

Congratulating him on his victory, he wrote,

“Yesterday, I was in court to show my 100% support and unwavering solidarity to my leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialasiwajubat GCFR.

Congratulations Mr. President. The Jagaban”.