Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello has given concerned fans who may be worried about him, the assurance that he is doing well.

A fan identified as Blessing Olaoye expressed concern for his wellbeing on microblogging platform, Twitter, after listening to his verse on Mr Eazi’s song.

The ‘Romantic’ crooner had earlier talked about some difficult choices he made regarding his career, saying “At a certain point in my life, I asked myself, “Korede, what matters most to you?” Is it the money? Fame? or the name?

“After giving it some thought, I realized that I could point to so many people who had or have all of these things but never truly experience peace of mind or peace that truly lasts.

So I prayed for PEACE above all else and that’s exactly what I’ve been experiencing in these years. The outside world may think I disappeared, but in my inside world, it is the worries and fears that have disappeared.”

Reacting to the song, Blessing tweeted; “I hope Korede Bello is fine. Man spoke his mind in the song jejely ft Mr. Eazi.”

https://x.com/Blezybest/status/1704406303836086393?s=20

Responding, the former Mavins record signee, who left music to focus on his education, said he is okay but even if he weren’t, he would not share his pain on social media, so people don’t consume it as a form of entertainment.

“I am well, but even if I am not, I will not be on the Internet talking about it because I wouldn’t want people to consume my pain as entertainment. Beauty & Bliss, Thank you 💌” the singer wrote.

See his post below:

https://x.com/koredebello/status/1704455842341310734?s=20