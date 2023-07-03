Nollywood actress Kemi Korede has touched the hearts of her colleagues, Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, with her heartfelt prayers for them.

During her pilgrimage to Mecca, the Yoruba movie star took the names of her colleagues to the prayer altar, interceding on their behalf.

Seyi Edun shared a video clip on her Instagram page, capturing the moment when Kemi Korede prayed for her and her twins.

In her prayer, Kemi Korede entrusted Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun to God’s care. She prayed for God’s presence with them, the fulfillment of their heart’s desires, and the removal of anything unwanted from their lives.

She also prayed for the protection and wisdom of Seyi Edun’s twins and for success in all their endeavors. Kemi Korede’s prayer was filled with blessings and love for her colleagues.

