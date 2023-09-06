Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed why it is not advisable for men who want a monogamous marriage to marry a woman older than them.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, the controversial social media commentator argued that men maintain their sexual libido well into their 80s and even 90s, whereas women tend to lose their sex drive after menopause.

He added that it is preferrable for men to marry a woman who is way younger than them, instead of settling down with their agemate or an older woman.

He wrote:

“If you are a man with a healthy libido, it is risky to marry a woman who is of the same age as you. It is also risky, but less so, to marry a woman who is just a few years younger than you. However, IF you plan on a monogamous marriage, then it will be disastrous to marry a lady who is older than you.

If you both agree that you can be polygamous, then it is not a problem. You say you are in love? Listen, love cannot control your libido. You, as a man will retain your libido into your eighties and possibly nineties if God spares your life. But women do not retain theirs that long. I do not think it is fair. But gender libido imbalance is a fact of life.

So, if you marry a woman who is your age mate or older than you, and she loses her libido after menopause, but you retain yours, what are you going to do? Start disturbing Unilag girls? That is why there should be a healthy age gap between husband and wife for a viable marriage.”

