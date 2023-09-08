Popular skitmaker and influencer, Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy has stated that the reason why most extremely rich Nigerian female celebrities are still single is because most men feel intimidated by them.

The curvaceous comedienne said this in a recent interview with fellow comedian Zicsaloma on ‘Tell Your Story’.

While using herself as an example Ashmusy said that a lot of guys she has been coming across are usually people who are not financially bouyant.

According to her, she would like to be with a man who’s so rich that it makes her own money look like peanuts.

She stated that most female celebrities who have money are usually single because of how men perceive them.

In her explanation, she noted that men usually get intimidated by how wealthy a woman is.

Watch her speak below;