Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Amarachi Amusi, better known as Ashmusy in a recent remark sparked reactions as she disclosed that she bought her 2019 Range Rover from her one month savings.

The curvy skitmaker made this disclosure while appearing as a guest on the podcast tagged Tell Your Story hosted by her fellow comedian Zicsaloma.

It all started after Ashmusy who has been accused of sleeping with controversial Nigerian politician Dino Melaye claims that she can’t have s3x with someone she doesn’t have feelings for.

Ashmusy added that having s3x with someone you have feelings for is the best as she describes the experience as heavenly.

Speaking further, the comedian said she is not working mainly to have money rather she is working to be a great woman in life.

Ashmusy also said that if it is because of money she would have relaxed due to amount she had already while adding that she has a lot of businesses that is unknown to people.

Bragging about her worth, Ashmusy uttered that she bought her 2019 Range Rover Velar worth over N30M from her savings in one month not to talk of how much she actually makes in a month.

Watch her speak below: