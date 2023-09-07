Nollywood box office king Femi Adebayo has chosen to celebrate his father, Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami.

Taking to his official Instagram page to share photos of them twinning in matching outfits, the ‘Jagun Jagun’ actor expressed how glad he is to celebrate his father, whom he considers his mentor, and closest friend.

According to him, he doesn’t play with the partnership he has with his father as he emphasized that his father deserves to be celebrated every day.

In awe over his striking resemblance with his father, he listed out his features which makes him similar to his father.

“Can you spot the resemblance?

The smile, the posture, the charisma, even to the agbada.

Eni to ba bino laa njo, mo no man yi no be small.

Champions in red!

You see this partnership, I don’t play with it at all!

I am glad to celebrate my father, mentor, and closest friend this Wednesday.

He deserves it every day”.