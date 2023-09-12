Reality television personality Prince Nelson Enwerem has asked Nigerians a question about Mercy Eke, whose removal many people are calling for.

Prince, who had been a guest on the All Stars BBNaija show, wondered on Twitter what Mercy Eke had done to cause people to want her to lose out of winning this year’s edition if the show.

Mercy Eke isn’t the only winner in the BBNaija house, the model and influencer points out, yet many people are upset that she didn’t win again.

He wrote:

“I don’t understand … Why are y’all so particular about Mercy not winning? She’s not the only winner in the house. It’s looking like everyone would be comfortable loosing to anyone but her.

What is her crime?”

#BBNaijaAllStars — Prince Nelson Enwerem (@PrinceNEnwerem) September 11, 2023