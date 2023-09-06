Evicted BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Prince Nelson has revealed that his fellow housemate, Ilebaye is misunderstood in the house.

He revealed this on Tuesday, during an interview with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

In a viral video, Prince Nelson, who was sitted with his colleague, Lucy Edet, revealed that Ilebaye is acting recklessly because she is young.

According to him, he was able to understand her because he has a younger who is probably around the same age as she is.

“I honestly think that she’s misunderstood and also she’s young so she acts out. I have a younger sister who’s probably around the same age as she is, so I understand the intent to act out.” he said.

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“My heartbeat, my treasure” Pastor Blessed pen heartwarming note to wife, Mercy Chinwo on her birthday (Video)