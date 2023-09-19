Nigerian fashion blogger, Laura Ikeji Kanu has celebrated her elder sister, Linda Ikeji on her birthday today, September 19.

The entrepreneur took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of the popular blogger.

In her caption, the proud wife and mother described her sister as an angel, a wonderful person and one of the most selfless people in the world.

Laura Ikeji went on to wish Linda a happy birthday.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to my wonderful sister. She’s an angel,one of the most selfless ppl in the world. Love u.”

Linda also took to Instagram to celebrate her special day.

“On this day, a very special lady was born.😊💃. Happy birthday to me! 🎂🥳🎉🎈🎁🎊” she simply wrote.

See below;

ALSO READ: “Why no serious lady goes to a man’s house on Saturday” BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva spills, takes swipe at Nigerian ladies in relationships