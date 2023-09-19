Content creator, Mc Mbakara and his wife, Lolo are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today, September 19.

In celebration of their special, the couple took to their respective Facebook page to pen sweet note to each other.

MC Mbakara revealed that his wife is the greatest and best gift God has given to him.

According to him, she is his friend, wife, sister, mother and the reason for his entire existence.

In his words;

“So we stated this journey in 2010 as friends, partners and lovers. Aunty was my PA, my bouncer and my Marketer.

In 2015 we realised we couldn’t do without each other and decided to make it official and this day we went to the Lord to present ourselves.

Aunty now abandoned her personal goals and ambition to support mine to the fullest, before you know she started doing samething with ease and today she is more a supper star than me.

Dear Mrs Rajunor Aya a.k.a Lolo Mbakara, you are the greatest and best gift God has given to me and I am proud of this gift with my Life.

You are my FRIEND, my WIFE, my DAUGHTER and my MOTHER, you are the reason for my EXISTENCE

HAPPY 8TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY MADEA

82 YEARS TO GO”

On the other hand, Lolo Mbakara described her husband as the her “bestest friend” in the whole world.

She wrote:

“I will never forget how nervous I was this day…. Lots of thoughts going through my mind, fear of the unknown, fear of the inevitable, fear of failure…….

But here we are today 8 years later on this very day making all the witnesses of this great day proud.

To my bestest friend in the whole wide world Mc Mbakara thank you for making marriage very easy! You married a stubborn woman n patiently made her someone people can learn from, take all your flowers baby you deserve them.

8 years has been amazing with you, 8 years have had more sweet than bitter moments and I’m entirely grateful to God for that. I just realized that we get sweeter every passing year. 🥂 here is to the remaining 82 years we have together.

Please say a prayer for us 🙏”

See below:

ALSO READ: “I was disqualified from a game show, not life” – Erica addresses BBN snub, relationship with Kiddwaya (Video)