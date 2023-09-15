Controversial Nigerian singer and former YBNL signee, Temmie Ovwasa has shared her experience with her former boss, Olamide, and revealed the reasons she left the label.

Her revelation came in the wake of the death of promising singer, Mohbad who accused his label boss, Naira Marley of assaulting him when he tried to leave the label.

Taking to her Instagram story, the singer who is also known as YBNL princess shared lengthy details of what she experienced while being signed to YBNL and why she decided to leave.

According to Temmie, her Boss, Olamide was good to her in public but after five years of working with him, she had only four songs to her name.

She also revealed that his wife constantly maltreated her and spoke down to her in public because the label had no functional structure.

She wrote in part:

“I came to Lagos to sing, your structureless record label put me in a house with your wife and she turned me to her freakin errand girl!! Do you know how wild it is to be saying “yes ma” to a rude girl that’s just 2 years older than you because you need to get your life on track??!!!!

Aye gbogbo yin ma pada baje ni seh,

And don’t even get me started on the shady political affiliations that I can only keep quiet about if I don’t want to be unalived!!!

Last last l’m not Nigeria’s sacrificial lamb and that one is not my story to tell, hope Mohbad rests in peace, you people have unalived him, go and eat his body But I honestly will not forget this one, I can’t, he spoke up, we usually do but were all addicts and ungrateful artists, continue”

