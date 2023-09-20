Well-known relationship expert Solomon Buchi, has recently shared some valuable advice directed at men considering marriage.

The controversial relationship coach known for his sincere opinions, revealed that when a man proposes to a woman, he isn’t doing her a favour, and it’s important to drop the believe that women need marriage to fix their lives.

Buchi’s message comes for a common misconception; the idea that a woman’s life can only be complete or fulfilled through marriage. He stated that Nigerian men should stop watching too much nollywood where those kind of ideas sprout from.

He said:

“Dear men,

When you’re asking a woman to marry you, you’re not saving her. You’re not taking away her shame; there’s no shame there. You’re not doing her a favour. Stop sounding like she needs to marry you to get life fixed, and if she rejects you, she won’t suffer, neither would she regret it.

You’re not the only great guy as you’ve made yourself believe. Reduce watching Nollywood too.”