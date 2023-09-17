Popular writer and activist Solomon Buchi has once again sparked controversy with his outspoken views, this time focusing on the nature of intimacy and relationships.

Buchi’s recent statement has raised eyebrows and generated mixed reactions, as he boldly stated that having sex before marriage is fornication, not dating.

The controversial activist is no stranger to addressing difficult to have conversations and offering his unique perspective. In the past, he has spoken out about various subjects, including relationships, smoking, and red flags within couples.

One recent conversation by Solomon Buchi centered around the idea that most Nigerian artists are cultists. This was aid in relation to the untimely passing of Mohbad.

Back in August the writer, shared words of wisdom to intending couples, highlighting the sacrifices and considerations necessary for a successful marital journey. His advice included a suggestion that women are “never wrong” in marriage, emphasizing the importance of receptivity to partners’ perspectives.