Popular Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke has recounted how he was blacklisted by a film company for five years.

The thespian made this disclosure via his Instagram page on Sunday October 22, 2023.

The ‘Tinsel’ actor said he was blacklisted by the movie company because he dared to set a standard for himself.

He wrote: “ADVERSITY IS GOOD. I thank GOD for Everything I had to go through, to get back here. In the centre of My Spot!

“I’m thankful for being BLACKLISTED by a Certain Movie Company. 5 Years it took, not 1 film I made. Ntooor! Good For Me.

“My Crime? I dared to set a Standard for Myself. SMH I’m thankful for My Practiced FAITH, in God and Myself.

“I’m thankful that My (then) adversaries, know how to recite the words of Psalm 23. I’m thankful for ADVERSITY. Cos through the Fire, Now I Shine Like A Diamond. ADVERSITY. It’s gonna make You roar like a LION, just so You can be the LAMB, that You truly are. The Lord is My Shepherd. And I have NEVER lacked.

“You will Never Miss Me again. Somebody said I fell off. But I’m STILL thankful I did, JOE.”