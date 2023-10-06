Nigerian singer and songwriter, Esegine Orezi Allen, popularly known by his stage name Orezi, has declared that Afrobeats music is trash without him.

The 37-year-old Delta State-born musician said this during an interactive session with Gehn Gehn TV.

Orezi, who has not released any song for a few years now, boasted during the interview that he is different from his colleagues in the entertainment industry because he doesn’t follow their rules.

The singer vowed to make a comeback and dominate the Nigerian music industry soon. Describing himself as a lion, the ‘Shoki’ crooner boasted that his next single would be a hit.

“Afrobeats without me are not worth listening to. A lion cannot miss the hunt. On my shoulders, I would carry afrobeats to the next level and I will dominate.

“The difference between me and other artistes is that I am different. I don’t follow rules. Rules are for regular artistes. I am Orezi,” the singer said.