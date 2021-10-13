Nothing wey my mama no go send – Singer, Orezi laments as he shares WhatsApp Message from his mom

Nigerian singer, Esegine Orezi Allen, better known as Orezi, has shared one of the numerous WhatsApp messages sent to him by his mom.

Orezi had taken to his Instagram page to share the message via his Insta-story.

The content of the message had to do with a glitch that WhatsApp is going to experience as a result of congestion.

“Tomorrow at 6pm they are ending WhatsApp and you have to pay to open it, this is by the law,” the message began.

It stated that, “This message is to inform all our users, our servers have recently been very congested, so we are asking you to help us solve the problem. We require our active users to forward this message to each of the people in your contact list to confirm our active users using WhatsApp, if you do not send this message to all your contacts WhatsApp will then start to charge you. Your account will remain inactive with the consequence of losing all your contacts.”

The message, however, concluded that, “Message from Jim Balsamic (CEO of WhatsApp) we have had an over usage of usernames on WhatsApp messenger. We are requesting all users to forward this message to their entire contact list. If you don’t forward this message, we will take it as your account is invalid and it will be deleted within the next 48 hours.”

Responding, Orezi stated that his mother is always fond disseminating any message she receives on WhatsApp.

He wrote alongside the message, “My mama nothing wey she no dey broadcast.”