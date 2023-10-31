The late singer Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, finally breaks her silence to discuss her views on taking a DNA test on their son and the day she would reveal all she knew to Nigerians.

As the Nigerian police continue their investigation, debates concerning what caused his death and who should bear responsibility have persisted since his tragic demise on September 12.

Iyabo Ojo, a well-known actress who has been leading the charge to demand Mohbad’s justice, has revealed a message she received from the wife.

Wunmi, Mohbad’s wife, said in it that all she wants is for her husband to have justice. On November 7, 2023, at the coroner’s inquest, she vowed to tell the truth.

Her words read …

“Hello ma

I’ve decided not to speak on anything until

7th of November which is the coroner inquest

because i do not want any side distraction,all

I want is Justice for my husband which i

believe the Nigeria government are working

on,after everything I’ll either grant an

interview or tell my own story before the

whole world,and also DNA is definitely a

most!!!”