Nollywood actress, activist and politician, Tonto Dikeh pens a heartfelt message to the late talented singer and father of one, Mohbad.

We’d recall that 27-year-old singer passed away under mysterious circumstances, and the police are still investigating the cause of his death.

While remembering the ‘Ko Por Ke’ crooner, Tonto Dikeh expressed that his death still hurts like it did on the first day he was pronounced dead.

She emphasized how a few tears rolled down her eyes while listening to his music due to her belief in his ability to bring liberation.

Expressing her love and admiration for the singer, she assured him that in the days ahead, he would be able to rest in peace, as she is determined to see that he gets the justice he deserves.

“Our hearts still very sore…

I danced to your songs yesterday.

I cried a little bit not from pain this time around but for your Light that will liberate us all…

We love you our carpenter with Charisma.

Soon you’ll be resting well in Power/Peace..

ITS A PROMISE, we will get you JUSTICE”.

See her post below: