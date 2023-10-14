Despite reports that former music label boss Banky W had a falling out with his former signee, Wizkid, the two appear to be in contact.

Banky W was surprisingly present at the funeral ceremony for the Grammy singer’s mother on Friday night.

With his attendance at the star-studded ceremony, the former E.M.E boss put an end to reports of bad blood between him and the singer.

In videos making rounds online, Banky W was seen rocking a white agbada as he smiled for the cameras. The singer’s wife, Adesua Etomi was noticeably absent at the ceremony.

His presence is a prove that all is well between Banky W and Wizkid, who was his former signee.

Watch the video below: