Popular music executive and singer, Samklef has sparked a debate online after opening up about the alleged reason Banky W won’t dare to speak about justice for Mohbad.

Taking to the micro blogging platform Twitter, now known as X, the ‘Molowo noni’ hitmaker claimed that just like Naira Marley, Banky W also did some wrong and hidden atrocities while he was working with him.

He further encouraged all artistes to open up and share their ordeals in the hands of their label bosses who were not so nice to them.

According to Samklef, he has forgiven Banky W for what he allegedly did to him, but he promised to still share the story on social media for everyone to know.

In his words:

“Banky w The individual who initiated my personal cancel culture! 2012 And one of his friend in Soundcity. He is now a pastor lol. Fellow artists, it’s time to share your genuine experiences! Don’t hesitate! The reason many of them remain quiet about this matter is that they are aware of their own involvement. They where not just violent like naira Marley!

“I HAVE FORGIVEN BUT I WILL STILL TELL MY STORY, SO THAT PEOPLE CAN

LEARN. ABI NO BE PEOPLE STORY DEY FOR BIBLE? NOBODY IS ABOVE COLLECTING!”

