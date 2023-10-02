Renowned Nigerian comedian and actor, Basketmouth has finally make peace, as he apologizes to his colleague, AY Makun after a 17 years rift.

It would be recalled that earlier in 2023, AY Makun revisited what led to their beef after which he made countless efforts to reach his former friend.

In a recent post via Basketmouth’s Instagram page, the humour merchant apologized to the comedy industry as a whole while seeking forgiveness from anyone he might have offended.

Laying emphasis on his beef with AY Makun, he sought forgiveness also, while stressing that his apology may have arrived late but he’d be grateful if it’s accepeted.

He said;

“To all the people in the industry and beyond that I have offended over time, knowingly or unknowingly, I say this from the bottom of my heart, I am genuinely sorry. And to the people who have accused me of doing things that have affected their career, I am not going to accept or deny these allegations, but please forgive me.

“To my guy, Ay, I don’t know if my apology is still valid right now, but if it is, please forgive me for whatever I have done or said that affected you in the past. I just want you to forgive me.”

Watch the video below: