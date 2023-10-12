Big Brother Naija All Stars participant, Mercy Eke has won N100,000 (one hundred thousand naira).

The former housemate from Imo, Nigeria, won the cash award after winning the title of “Queen of Diary Session” in the recently finished episode.

Tecno, a major sponsor of BBNaija that gave Mercy the money, congratulated Mercy on social media for winning the money.

The phone company posted a picture of Mercy’s boyfriend Pere clutching a N100,000 check and stated:

“A Queen😍 Congrats @real_mercyeke #BBNxTECNO #BBNaijaxTECNO #BBNaijaAllStars”

The 33-year-old responded by quoting the message and expressing gratitude to both Tecno and actor Pere Egbi.

She penned; “Thank you so much @TECNOMobileNG 🎉💃🏽 Thank you the General @PereEgbi 💕”

See the posts: