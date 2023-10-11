The first runner-up for the just concluded BBNaija All stars show, Mercy Eke has made a quick u-turn over her claims of having a billionaire boyfriend.

Recall that during their stay in the Biggie’s house, the ‘Pepper Dem’ edition winner disclosed that her boyfriend offered to give her 120m naira within 3 months if she didn’t go for the show.

Mercy Eke disclosed that her boyfriend was jealous, advising her against going back for the show a second time.

She further revealed that he had offered her the 120 million Naira grand prize to dissuade her from joining, but she declined the offer.

However, speaking during an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa, Mercy Eke made a swift U-turn saying that she lied about having a billionaire boyfriend.

According to her, she only said that in other to chase the male housemates away from her because she didn’t want a relationship.

Watch the video below;