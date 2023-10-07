Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently sparked reactions online following a recent video of him with veteran singer 2Baba.

In the video spotted on Yul Edochie’s Instagram page, the actor was captured making his way toward the stage where 2face was giving a live performance at an event.

Yul Edochie reached out with a genuine handshake towards the legendary singer, who warmly grasp his hand in return.

Captioning the clip, Yul Edochie wrote; “Paid my respect to the Legendary 2Baba, @official2baba Africa’s greatest. ❤️❤️✌️✌️”

Watch the video below:

See reactions below;

glamourmimi_official: Birds of same feathers 😂.

golden_goodyluv: Birds of the same feathers,but 2baba no f..l around but stick with Annie irrespective of too many hen.

amb.lilyanuju: Kai, this yul is just struggling to create an impression. So as to look like something is happening. Meanwhile, nothing, nothing!. So sad!

nuggirli: When 2 womanizer’s meets the feelings hit differently 😀😀🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.

sola.doye01: Bird of feathers flock together. I love you both though ✌.

simisolaadenubi: Odiegwu looking for news friends everywhere as they have left him behind 😂😂😂😂😂.