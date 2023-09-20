Renowned Nollywood actress, Annie Idibia has finally revealed why she did not celebrate husband, music legend, 2baba, on his birthday September 18th.

The mother of two added that she has been so quiet recently as her heart is heavy, and she intentionally did not celebrate or do anything related to his birthday.

The movie star told fans that she celebrates her husband’s birthday every day and occasionally since, to her, it is always his birthday, revealing that everything is good between the couple.

Annie praised 2baba, calling him a man with a golden heart who sees the best in everyone, never judges, is unselfish, and has the heart of a child.

She wrote:

“18th September was “A Guy’s”.

Been so quiet…heart so heavy.

Refused to celebrate or do anything concerning his BD.

I celebrate you every day, at any given time.

Heart so golden…you see the best in everyone. Never judging…so selfless. A KING with the chat of a child.

It’s your birthday every day to me. I love you.

Every day with you is a rare blessing and celebration. And hey baby….yasss it’s your birthday every day till the month is over.

Happy birthday to you my World”.

See her post below: