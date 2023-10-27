Controversial relationship coach, Blessing CEO has released an audio message of popular car dealer, IVD admitting that superstar singer, Davido owes him, hours after he publicly denied the N4.5M she claimed that the singer owes him for Israel’s Venza car.

Theinfong recalls that some days back, the Lagos socielite had come online to drag the’Unavailable’ hitmaker for owing 4.5 million naira for the Venza car he gifted his aide, Israel DMW.

However, IVD, while reacting to Blessing CEO’s claims, came online to say that Davido doesn’t owe him a dime.

Following this, Blessing CEO has taken to social media to share a chat with IVD where he sent her an audio message, admitting that the singer indeed owes him the money.

In the chat, IVD confirmed that the singer is owing him and he tried to reach out to him he doesn’t respond until after two months, when the singer would tell him to send his account number, but never pays up.

IVD in the audio revealed that Davido had only paid 4 million naira for the car, which wasn’t the agreed sum for the car.

Listen to the audio below: