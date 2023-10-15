On her wedding day, a bride sheds tears of joy and happiness as her father presents her with a flashy Nissan car.

The bride’s father topped off her traditional wedding day with a spectacular car gift.

In the video, the man praised his daughter’s behavior during her stay at his home and prayed for her new home with her husband.

He then gave the car to the daughter, who was completely taken aback.

She got into the flashy ride and became emotional. The bride brought out a white kerchief and dabbed at her eyes to clean the tears that had gathered.

@Huz of Edith said: “What my dad would have done if he had the money”

@Big Debbie 🦋💙🥺 reacted: “Tears 😭 roll down my eyes when I saw this Dear Dad no matter what ur going to be alive and witness my big day and beyond 🙏💙💯”

@preciousnmaju stated: “see me tearing i love this may God bless you nd your home.”

@Rubybills 💎 remarked: “Another day to cry with a stranger 😭😭😭🥺🥺Awwwwn”

