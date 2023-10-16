Dotun, an on-air celebrity, has stepped up to deny his ex-wife Taiwo’s assertions that he has access to their children.

Dotun has been suing Taiwo’s family for denying him access to his two daughters. Taiwo and Dotun, it would be recalled, are divorced.

This disclosure comes in the midst of disputes over legal custody, social media debates, and claims that their marriage was humiliating.

In a post on Instagram, Taiwo offered her side of the story, noting that a June 2022 court ruling had granted both parents joint custody of their children on vacations and special occasions.

According to Taiwo, Dotun allegedly made use of his right to spend more than a month with their children in July of the same year.

However, in a rebuttal, Dotun has taken to his page to refute claims that he has access to his kids. According to him, he has information from a legitimate source that his kids were no longer in Nigeria. He dared the ex-wife to send the location of the kids if they were truly in Nigeria as she claims.

See post below;