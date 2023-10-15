Taiwo, the estranged wife of popular media Personality Dotun, has said that she’s going to allow Dotun access to their children anytime he wants.

This is coming amid a legal custody arrangements, social media controversies, and allegations of humiliation and abuse during their marriage.

Taiwo, who is the younger sister of popular singer, D’Banj shared her side of the story via an Instagram post, disclosing that a court order issued in June 2022 granted divided custody of their children to both parents, particularly during holiday and festive seasons.

According to her, Dotun exercised his right to spend over a month with their children in July of the same year.

The issues between the former lovebirds got out of hand when Dotun posted a video of their kids on TikTok, and negative comments from his followers sparked her concerns.

Taiwo claims that Dotun responded by blocking her on all platforms and harshly criticizing her.

The situation further deteriorated last December when Dotun was set to have their children for the holiday season.

An argument broke out when Taiwo requested that he bring the kids back after Christmas so they could spend the New Year with her.

This disagreement, according to her account, led to increased friction between the two parties.

Taiwo also accused Dotun of humiliating her during their marriage, asserting that when he achieved success, he began berating her for her appearance and intimate aspects of their relationship.

She expressed how these experiences affected her self-esteem.

“You almost k!lled the human being in me,” she wrote.

In an unexpected twist, Taiwo mentioned Daddy Freeze, who is known for advocating justice for Dotun. It remains unclear what role Daddy Freeze may have played in the situation.

See below;