A man known as Sam Odeg, recently acknowledged Grace, his wife, for her support throughout their most trying times.

In his heartfelt article from the previous day, on October 2, Mr. Odeg described how he married Grace when he had almost nothing to his name and didn’t even have a mattress to sleep on for five days after their wedding.

He emphasizes that he couldn’t have asked for a greater companion while expressing his unshakable love and thanks for his wife.

He spoke of their little beginnings and how Grace’s unfailing support had been a ray of hope for them as they traveled together.

He wrote;

“I married you when I had NOTHING! Not even a foam to sleep on until 5 days after our wedding!,” he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 3.

May the WORLD never forget this in years to come! May they NEVER forget why I don’t and will NEVER trade my wife for anything!

May they ALWAYS remember why I can and will ever give the world to the girl that said YES to me when I had ZERO account!

May the world NEVER forget why no beginning will be the end of my LOVE for you, babe!

May they always remember! May they never forget our beginning! May they never forget!

For from His FULLNESS we have all received, GRACE upon GRACE.” John 1:16

Amen and Amen! GOD is taking good care of us. GOD made me a promise and HE fulfilled it! I couldn’t have asked for a better girl for a wife! I got the BEST of the kind I asked the LORD for. We vow NEVER to share in Your GLORY, LORD! NEVER!.”

