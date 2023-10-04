In a recent live video that has stirred a frenzy on social media, music executive and singer, Samklef called out blogger and former musician Tunde Ednut, for trying to poison him and also being manipulative.

Samklef revealed a worrying scenario where he felt like Tunde Ednut was trying to poison him. According to him, during an event that, Tunde Ednut offered him a drink that he suspected could have been poisoned. This was also reportedly after a gang up.

This allegation has generated mixed reactions through the entertainment industry, putting the acclaimed blogger in a suspicious spotlight.

The renowned music producer, expressed that Tunde Ednut had displayed a reluctance to collaborate with any brands or projects associated with him. This behaviour, according to Samklef, made it all the more confusing when he noticed Tunde Ednut sharing content related to him on his social media, specifically in connection to the tragic passing of Mohbad.