Renowned socialite Cubana Chief Priest has promised to instantly make a whoever finds his lost phone a millionaire.

The announcement was posted on the famous bartender’s Instagram feed.

He disclosed that at Owerri’s Dan Anyiam Stadium, he misplaced his iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Cubana Chief Priest has pledged to pay out one million naira (one million) to the first person to return his phone.

Sharing the photo, he wrote:

“Misplaced My Broken Back Screen Black IPhone 14 ProMax Yesterday At The Dan Ayiam Stadium Owerri. Anyone Who Can Help Me Find It Will Get A Reward Of 1,000,000 Naira. Just Deliver The Phone To De Angels Bar & Grill Or Donald’s 24hrs Fast Food & Instantly Become A Millionaire.”

