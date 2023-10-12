Pastors who voiced criticism of the BBNaija reality program but remained silent when Ilebaye promised to pay N12 million in tithes have come under fire from Daddy Freeze.

Numerous men of God have criticized the reality show, citing moral inconsistencies in it. Following Ilebaye’s revelation that she will be paying tithes from the show’s profits, Daddy Freeze has publicly shamed these ministers of God for their silence.

After winning the 2023 Big Brother Naija All Stars Edition, Ilebaye took home N120 million in cash as the winner. Afterwards, she declared that she wouldn’t touch the cash until her 10% tithe was paid.

Freeze wondered why none of the pastors who attacked the show came forward to denounce her for bringing money from an immoral event to the church.

He declared, “Mammon is the god most of them worship.”