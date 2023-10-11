Nollywood actress Susan Peters and media personality, Daddy Freeze have rejoiced with superstar singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma on the birth of their twins.

Theinfong reports that Davido and his wife, Chioma have welcomed a set of twins.

Davido, further fueled the rumors after he hinted at his wife becoming ‘Mama Ibeji’ (mother of twins) in one of his songs on his latest album, Timeless.

In a song titled ‘In The Garden’, which features Morravey, Davido in his lyrics said, “Abi mo meji, mama Ibeji”.

The singer had also tweeted on Sunday that this week would be the best week in his life.

His brother, Adewale Adeleke Also gave hints as he gave thanks to God on Twitter.

Though not revealing further, he tweeted, “We thank God”.

Now taking to Instagram, Daddy Freeze and Susan Peters are celebrating with the couple.

Daddy Freeze wrote, “Congratulations to Davido as his wife gives birth”.

Susan Peters, on her part, noted how God gave them double for their pain.

Calling them ‘Papa and Mama Ejima’, she rejoiced with the couple.

“Congratulations 001 and 002. @davido and @thechefchi happy for you both. GOD gave you double. Papa and Mama Ejima”.

See posts below;