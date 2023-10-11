According to OGB Recent, a friend of the late Nigerian singer Mohbad, a DNA test on his son, Liam, has been performed, confirming that Mohbad is indeed the father.

This statement follows previous claims that Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, is not Liam’s father.

TheinfoNG had previously reported on the calls from Nigerians for a DNA test to determine the true paternity of the late singer’s son, Liam.

While some emphasized the significance of conducting a DNA test in light of allegations of infidelity by his wife, others considered the calls for a DNA test on Mohbad’s five-month-old son, Liam, to be “insensitive.”

Several days later, it is now being claimed that the test has been carried out and it confirms that the late Mohbad is indeed the father.

OGB Recent wrote, “DNA test confirms Mohbad is the father of his son.”

In response to this report, concerned individuals have taken to the comment section to express their opinions.

See some reactions below:

@InterntH0F: “where are all the twitter people that were insulting and harassing her claiming no be mobad get the child? make una come apologize o.”

@1stus001: “That’s a good news already, we’re now waiting for the autopsy.”

@alpha_2wits: “Those who wanted the DNA test so bad can now donate for the child if they don’t want thunder to strike.”

@AkosuaAmpofowah: “Honestly this assumption was nonsensical. If I was the wife I’d never do it to satisfy someone’s curiosity.”

@JohnNora19: “How sure they didn’t rig the result if it can take almost a month plus and the sis to the wife you announce it I doubt the result.”

@coded_ganiu: “DNA test doesn’t really prove she’s totally innocent TBH. There are still some unverified allegations about a VN with mohbad,her argument with him in the car,a leaked chat about giving him a cloth to wear etc. Hope police investigate rightly and fish out the culprits.”

@HammedJayeola: “The rate at which una run come tweet am the same way una go again come talk against it.. I don screenshot this one. Time go tell.”