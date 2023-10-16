The ex-wife of the former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, Precious Chikwendu has expressed solidarity with media Personality Do2dtun over the prolonged custody battle with his estranged wife Taiwo Oyebanjo.

It would be recalled that Do2dtun had publicly called out estranged wife and sister of music superstar, D’banj on social media for depriving him of having access to his two daughters.

Taiwo, in her response on Saturday, accused her ex-husband of emotional, physical and psychological abuse, among other allegations. She added that Do2dtun knows where to find their daughters.

Reacting to the marital crisis of the media personality, Chikwendu, who also had challenges with Fani-Kayode over access to her four boys, said that no one should be denied access to their children.

In a post on Instagram on Sunday, October 15, she wrote, “I am with @do2dtun completely on this one, no blame games but based on child needs and rights. I have been here and I understand what this can do to kids.

“It is not about their personal issues as a couple. It is about children that need at-least 50/50 love from both sides if not 100%.

“Most men would take it all in and move on but he didn’t. He doesn’t want to be called a dead beat at all and it is applaudable. If you say he is chasing clout, what would this earn him? Will people dash him money or will it give him a boost in his career? No. This is a man missing out on his growing kids and he is hurting.

“Some will call him weak for crying out like he has, others calling him toxic for throwing it all in. He is fighting with all he has and that’s where he was pushed to. I can say this cos I got to this point too.”