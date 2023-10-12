Nollywood actor and producer, Femi Adebayo, has responded to his well-wishers who congratulated him for purchasing new G-wagon.

The Jagun Jagun actor, debunked this information on the micro blogging platform Twitter (now known as X) this morning.

He said;

“Oh wow 😳, but that’s a promotion for UNIQUE MOTORS. I’m not someone who ostentatiously displays affluence 😃”.

Apparently he made an advert for the motor dealership company but many misconstrued it to be his personal purchase. In the video which he posted on his page, he posted a video of the car with a background track of the song “God did” which led many to believe it was a personal purchase.

See post here:

See netizens reactions below;

@dammiedammie35 said: Wey congratulations don full your IG comment section like that, just go carry the car straight up boss😂😂

@daram_ola wrote: Haaa! We thought Jagun Jagun don pay ni ooo 🤩

@dennissignature said: Go and carry it biko. Anybody wey buy am na borrow borrow e do from you oooo 😀

@ekitifather_ said: lol baba don scatter everything. Facebook people still de congratulate

@AdedayoAyoola4 said: Tot as much. That was the first thing that came to mind when I saw d video. Oga Jelili isn’t d type to show off affluence on soso media