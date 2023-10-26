In a heartwarming gesture of generosity, Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola recently donated N750 million to all the students of Augustine University in Ilara Epe, Lagos State.

The donation was made on the occasion of Otedola’s inauguration as the Chancellor of the institution.

Recall that the event took place today, Oct. 26.

The convocation ceremony was attended by Dr Alfred Adewale Martins, the Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos and others.

It was gathered that after his inauguration, Femi Otedola donated N1million each to 750 students of Augustine University to “assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time.”

Sharing the news via Instagram, he wrote;

“Today, I was inaugurated as the Chancellor of Augustine University. I strongly believe in transforming establishments that I am associated with. I gave a gift of One Million to each of the Seven Hundred and Fifty Students. I hope this donation of Seven Hundred and Fifty Million Naira assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time… F.Ote$”

See below;

