Nollywood actor, Freddie Leonard has celebrated his wife, Peggy Ovire on her birthday today, October 21.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful photos of his Queen.

Sharing the birthday photo, Freddie Leonard described his wife as the love of his youth, his home maker, and the sweet melody that makes their tune complete.

The actor is grateful for her prayers, support, and confidence in him, which give rhythm to his steps.

He wrote;

“The Love of My Youth..

My Home Maker..

Your Prayers,

Support and Confidence in Me Gives Rhythm to my Steps.

You are the sweet melody that makes our tune complete.

Mrs Leonard,

The Lord Has Just opened a More interesting Chapter of Your Life,

Marked by total Bliss and Fulfillment.

Happy Birthday My Forever 🍾

I Love You ❤️”

See his post below:

