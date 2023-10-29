Seasoned Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli and her husband, Nnamdi are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary today.

Taking to her Instagram page to share a video of her and her husband, the mother of three expresses delight at being married for over two decades to the love of her life.

She promised that it is forever to go with him, as she affirmed her love for him.

Omoni Oboli didn’t fail to express gratitude to her creator for keeping them through the past two decades.

“It’s our anniversary. 23 years down! Forever to go!

Thank you, Lord, for keeping us through it all.

Love you forever @nnamdioboli”.

Taking to her comment section, the likes of Obi Cubana, Chioma Akpotha, Ayo Makun, Uche Jombo, Shaffy Bello, and more celebrated with the couple.

Obi Cubana wrote, “Awwww, my beautiful people! Many more years of love and bliss. Amen

Chioma Akpotha wrote, “Happy anniversary

Ayo Makun wrote, “Happy anniversary fam. God bless your union

Uche Jombo wrote, “Happy anniversary

Shaffy Bello wrote, “Happy Anniversary Guys

May Edochie wrote, “Happy anniversary

One Bibi Amakime wrote, “Happy anniversary. The breef after saying 23. Bless him

One Ihuoma Ankwocha wrote, “Wow 23 is a lot in this. Morden days, May God continue to protect and strengthen your union. Happy Anniversary mam