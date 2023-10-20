Nollywood actress, Toyin Adewale, the mother of Nigerian singer, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, popularly known as Mayorkun has taken to Instagram page to thank Davido for sharing her son’s extended play (EP).

Superstar singer, Davido, who boasts about 28 million followers on his page, posted the cover picture of former signee, Mayorkun’s EP along with a caption encouraging his fans to listen to it.

He wrote: “Beautiful piece of work from The Mayor of Lagos @iammayorkun #LoveForFree ep!! Always proud of you and your growth! Let’s run it up!”

Shortly after, Mayorkun’s mother took to the comments section to express her appreciation, writing: “God Bless You Son, Lokeloke Ijmn.”

Fans and well-wishers also flocked to the comments section to show their support and appreciation for the singer.

See some reactions below:

mc_shortman91: “Me and you go see 2024 in they mighty name of God I pray amen gather here for blessings aje.”

richard572780: “This sound so mature good music @iammayorkun Try shoot the song video in Cele church brother man.”

hesaprankster: “Why would a reasonable person hate on Davido.”

bigbam106: “Broo this song too sweeet the beginning makes too much sense and the back ups were on point mayor too sabi abeg!.”

bergdavid7880: “I pray I get to meet davido some day I am a die hard fan I love you bro straight up from warri 30bg forever.”

anthonyomachi: “Na so e suppose be wey naira maley turn hin own to blood of the coast, suppose the growth of your people.”

tbounce_: “The real OF LAGOS. Contract finish but still loving and supporting each other. Unlike others. #loveforfree.”

