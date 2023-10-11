Anita Brown, a controversial American model, responded to news that went viral claiming that prominent Afrobeats musician Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, had welcomed twins.

According to a number of sources, the Afrobeats singer and his wife welcomed a set of twins in the US. Davido hasn’t yet verified these rumors, though.

After claiming to be pregnant for the singer, Anita Brown has now responded to the rumors.

Anita Brown greeted Davido and his wife Chioma and wished them well in a social media post as she moved to put their feud behind them.

She wrote:

“Congratulations to David & Chioma Children Are Blessings Best Of Luck As Parents Sincerely!

I Hope The Fans Of Them Can Move On Because I Surely Have. I am Living Out One Of My Most Answered Prayers In Life! I Like To Think Everyone Is At Peace, Happy & Celebrating Life, To The Born, UnBorn & Deceased. God is Good”

