Popular Nigerian activist and Tiktoker, VeryDarkMan, has disclosed an update on the health condition of veteran actor John Okafor, better known as Mr. Ibu.

According to the social media critic, who took to his Instagram page to share an update on the health of the legendary actor, he disclosed that Mr. Ibu currently needs prayers.

Verydarkman further added that the donations look to be going to waste at this stage because there has been no major improvement in the actor’s condition.

He stressed that actor’s condition is getting worse and that he requires additional prayers right now.

Verydarkman further implied that he believes Mr. Ibu will recover faster if he is taken for treatment abroad because Nigerian hospitals are inadequately equipped.

He also stated that the doctors want to perform another operation on him but are now keeping an eye on his condition because they are concerned that if he is injected with anaesthetic, it will travel down to his heart and instantly kill him.

This comes days after Mr. Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine Chioma, claimed that her father had just undergone two major surgeries.

She gave followers a glimmer of optimism when she said he was recovering, underscoring how strong and witty he is even in agony.

Watch the video below: